Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by 24.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 8,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85 million, down from 33,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $99.02. About 12.00M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 66.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 4,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,363 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $312,000, down from 7,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.24. About 406,517 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold BR shares while 231 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 3.27% less from 95.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 5,916 shares stake. The Colorado-based Ghp Inv Advisors has invested 0.28% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Prudential Public Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 9,390 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,241 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund holds 0.06% or 2,197 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 2,400 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has invested 0.2% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 3,450 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 0.49% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 53,415 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,333 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com invested in 153,487 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 357,978 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 312,493 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.89 million for 33.54 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $223.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco 0 (HYS) by 12,175 shares to 20,307 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO).

Among 7 analysts covering Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Broadridge Financial Solutions had 19 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold” on Thursday, February 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 11. The company was maintained on Monday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, January 8, the company rating was upgraded by Avondale. Zacks upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) on Friday, August 14 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, September 13 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, November 9.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, June 1 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of JPM in report on Friday, October 6 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 14 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, April 13. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Agricole. Jefferies maintained the shares of JPM in report on Friday, September 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, October 3. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, April 14 with “Neutral” rating.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon sold $3.50M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, July 23.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 11.05 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $64.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 4,610 shares to 29,090 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.02M are owned by Levin Strategies Limited Partnership. Howard Capital invested 2.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nadler Group reported 5,286 shares. Cetera Advsrs Llc holds 69,078 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd stated it has 3,068 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Qvt Lp has 1.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 39,530 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) accumulated 56,488 shares. Comerica Secs holds 0.48% or 36,476 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inc holds 1.67% or 20,128 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Coie has 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 1,858 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Georgia-based Chatham Cap has invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Culbertson A N & Communication invested 3.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). King Luther Capital Corp holds 1.85% or 2.18 million shares.

