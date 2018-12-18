Among 10 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boston Properties had 10 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of BXP in report on Friday, October 5 to “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) rating on Monday, December 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $130 target. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 17 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, November 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by RBC Capital Markets. DA Davidson upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, November 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Monday, December 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 15. See Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) latest ratings:

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $29.97M for 10.43 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

In a report that was submitted to the SEC, we discovered that the director of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc Laurie Moffatt, an insider in focus, made a purchase for 750 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company, having a value near $20,992 US Dollars using an average price-per-share of $28.0 US Dollars. Laurie Moffatt owns about 0.02% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc’s market capitalization or 7,439 shares.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 329,804 shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 18.33% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C

Among 2 analysts covering Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 23 by Wood.

More notable recent Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Announces CEO Transition – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank Notes: Details on Customers Bancorpâ€™s deal with T-Mobile – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Analyst: Berkshire Bank employees complained of ‘toxic’ environment in letter – Boston Business Journal” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NASDAQ: SIFI Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover by SI Financial Group, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. provides retail and commercial banking, wealth management and investment, and insurance services. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Insurance. It has a 14.38 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking demand, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Since December 14, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $190,881 activity. MAHONEY CORNELIUS D had bought 100 shares worth $2,873. 1,235 shares valued at $35,107 were bought by Prescott Wm Gordon on Monday, December 17. Another trade for 1,380 shares valued at $39,468 was made by DAVIES JOHN B on Monday, December 17. $113,433 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was bought by Brunelle David.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 15 investors sold Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 33.44 million shares or 2.20% less from 34.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 25,620 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 294,442 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 13,010 shares. First Manhattan Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Sei Investments Company has 112,655 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teton Advisors reported 0.05% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Farmers Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Axa invested in 0.01% or 35,900 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares Tru, New York-based fund reported 5,313 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 33,304 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 10,561 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 9,715 shares. 7,036 are owned by Pitcairn. Comerica State Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 39,359 shares.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 602,738 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 2.44% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Boston Properties Announces Redemption Price for 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on November 23, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Meridian buys Akin Gump-anchored building from Boston Properties – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “City approves Central SoMa plan, paving way for unprecedented development boom – San Francisco Business Times” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott HQ developers seek slight size reduction – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: December 07, 2018.