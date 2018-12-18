Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by 29.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 942,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $200.34M, up from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 3.39 million shares traded or 139.80% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 19.89% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 9.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 2,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,428 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.89 million, down from 26,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $239.5. About 709,781 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold BERY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 117.22 million shares or 1.24% more from 115.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Trust Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 3,796 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 302 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 611,848 are held by Td Asset Inc. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 14,639 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 160,000 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Petrus Trust Com Lta stated it has 4,409 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Emerald Advisers Pa has 29,098 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 25,030 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 5.47M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More news for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Sealed Air -12%; Q3 miss prompts BAML downgrade, RBC sees peers hurt – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “AT&T: 25% Upside In This Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” and published on November 21, 2018 is yet another important article.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 249,450 shares to 275,381 shares, valued at $30.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Among 16 analysts covering Berry Plastics Group Inc (NYSE:BERY), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Berry Plastics Group Inc had 62 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 8. SunTrust maintained Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BERY in report on Friday, July 7 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BERY in report on Wednesday, February 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, August 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 13 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) on Monday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 10 report.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 97,082 shares to 704,424 shares, valued at $119.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 48,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $21.15 million activity. On Thursday, September 6 the insider Nagler Lorna sold $552,383. Halligan Catherine Ann sold $36,313 worth of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, September 17.

Among 33 analysts covering Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc had 150 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 9 with “Hold” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $270.0 target in Monday, March 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by BB&T Capital given on Wednesday, April 20. As per Friday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, August 23 with “Hold”. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 11 by Nomura. Cowen & Co maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 26. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $286 target. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Tuesday, September 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Tuesday, June 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $32500 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 16 by Wells Fargo.