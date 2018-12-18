Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,203 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.72M, down from 67,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $783.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.1. About 24.73M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 26.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,319 shares as the company's stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52 million, up from 8,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 18.81M shares traded or 118.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. MULCAHY ANNE M also bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Sneed Michael E sold $3.91M worth of stock. Shares for $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES. Fasolo Peter also sold $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. On Wednesday, November 7 Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 40,000 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98M on Monday, July 9.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.71 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $417.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 15,018 shares to 325,836 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).