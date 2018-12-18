Bitvote (BTV) increased $0.03628625 for a day

It was good day for Bitvote (BTV), as it jumped by $0.03628625 or 22.67%, touching $0.19635. Top Cryptocoin Experts believe that Bitvote (BTV) is looking for the $0.215985 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.380785737435234. The highest price was $0.20183625 and lowest of $0.16006375 for December 17-18. The open was $0.16006375. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Bitvote (BTV) tokens went down -50.03% from $0.3929 for coin. For 100 days BTV is down -66.49% from $0.586. It traded at $1.16 200 days ago. It has 21.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 19/01/2018. The Crypto BTV has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under CryptoNight algorithm.

Bitvote is a Bitcoin fork scheme forked at block height of 505050. Bitvote’s main goal is to get back to the decentralization, establish an autonomous democratic community and solve the congestion of Bitcoin transactions.