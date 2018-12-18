Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys Com (EPR) by 93.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 8,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 568 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39,000, down from 9,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 631,481 shares traded or 15.20% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 4.77% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 3.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 29,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 774,287 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.87 million, up from 744,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 70,448 shares traded or 85.41% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 1.68% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 64.05 million shares or 0.96% less from 64.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Macquarie Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.22% or 124,879 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Janney Cap Limited Company accumulated 9,485 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 3,426 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 161,964 shares. Texas Yale Capital, a Florida-based fund reported 21,370 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.01% or 423,450 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 0.02% or 14,597 shares. Axa invested in 0.01% or 35,009 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 39 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 46,280 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $489,790 was sold by Hirons Michael L. Mater Tonya L. sold $300,647 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) on Wednesday, November 7. BROWN PETER C sold 2,000 shares worth $140,740.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties: Buying The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy This Monthly-Pay 6.3% Yield Before The Next Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties: Surprises Can Be Good – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties boosts 2018 earnings guidance after Q3 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $166.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6,757 shares to 11,331 shares, valued at $906,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Among 13 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. EPR Properties had 40 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 5, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, August 6 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 16. Raymond James upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $76 target in Thursday, December 6 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EPR in report on Wednesday, May 9 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, February 28. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 15 to “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7300 target in Wednesday, November 21 report.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.29 per share. EPR’s profit will be $102.59M for 12.69 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.66% negative EPS growth.

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc, which manages about $9.45B and $188.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ocean Rig Udw Inc by 90,000 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $141.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 4 analysts covering Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Saratoga Investment Corp had 8 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) earned “Neutral” rating by Compass Point on Tuesday, July 26. The rating was upgraded by Compass Point on Monday, July 16 to “Buy”. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the shares of SAR in report on Monday, July 16 to “Neutral” rating. Zacks upgraded Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) on Wednesday, August 26 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 29 by Compass Point. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 13 by Compass Point.