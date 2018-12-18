Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 105.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $707,000, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 6.29 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING; 09/03/2018 – KROGER CINCINNATI/DAYTON ASSOCIATES RATIFY CONTRACT WITH UFCW; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PARTNERS WITH OCADO TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ANYTHING, ANYTIME; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 75.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,600 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $708,000, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 7.01 million shares traded or 18.62% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has declined 4.51% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO CLOSE ON $7 BILLION RESCUE-LENDING FUND; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom; 05/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed King of Designer Handbag Becomes a Billionaire; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – TO DEMERGE AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENT AND ENTER A$508M TRANSACTION WITH BLACKSTONE FOR VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – CVC, MESSER, CARLYLE, ONEX, BLACKSTONE, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CHOSEN FOR SECOND ROUND OF BIDS FOR LINDE, PRAXAIR DIVESTITURES; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Exits Hilton, Earning $14 Billion After 11-Year Saga; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Checks Out of Hilton Worldwide; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- REQUIRED TO PAY $112 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO BRE LANDMARK PARENT, UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $356.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 34,150 shares to 124,563 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,028 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CNBC: Nielsen to talk with private bidders in January; shares +1.5% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Northeastern to rename computer science school following record $50M gift – Boston Business Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone: This Blue Chip Private Equity Name Continues To Reward Investors With +7.7% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold BX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 300.87 million shares or 0.72% more from 298.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 172,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Invest Counsel Ltd Com reported 217,125 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 12,250 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs, Texas-based fund reported 9,703 shares. Winch Advisory Lc reported 0.01% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Ashford Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% or 10,800 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited stated it has 0.12% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 4.77M shares. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver invested in 3.43 million shares or 4.15% of the stock. Linscomb Williams stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Sterneck Management Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Rmb Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 10,015 shares. Cwm Llc owns 1,011 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.60 million activity.

Among 19 analysts covering The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. The Blackstone Group L.P. had 77 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 28. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 25 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 16 report. Jefferies maintained The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) on Wednesday, October 7 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Monday, September 24 with “Market Outperform”.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. SARGENT RONALD also sold $3,356 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares. 27,400 shares were sold by DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH, worth $811,040 on Thursday, December 13. FIKE CARIN L sold $18,879 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Thursday, October 4. On Friday, December 7 BEYER ROBERT D sold $170,508 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 5,760 shares. MOORE CLYDE R sold $377,819 worth of stock. Kaufman Calvin J also sold $288,397 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Kroger had 126 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Hilliard Lyons to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 4 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Stephens. Citigroup maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Monday, August 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $43 target. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $31 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 14 by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 22. Wolfe Research downgraded The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Wednesday, June 15 to “Peer Perform” rating.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Attention Kroger Shoppers: Beware Of This Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cincinnati stocks soar as Dow Jones posts one of its five biggest gains ever – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harsh comparison made on Kroger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 315,220 shares. 35,220 are owned by Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department. Ajo Lp has 0.43% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 3.12 million shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 228,536 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 70,576 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 167,741 shares. Trust Inv Advsr Lc has 0.34% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 15,002 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 54,602 shares. First Republic Investment Management reported 98,844 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 248,666 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Artisan Prns Partnership owns 0.33% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 5.88 million shares. British Columbia Invest Management stated it has 0.13% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cap Investors reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).