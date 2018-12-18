Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 3.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 5,447 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock declined 14.59%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 164,592 shares with $37.50 million value, down from 170,039 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $15.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $179.36. About 779,894 shares traded or 7.19% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

Among 21 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Nike had 31 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 26 by Citigroup. Susquehanna upgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, August 20. Susquehanna has “Positive” rating and $93 target. FBR Capital maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, June 29. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $76 target. Wedbush maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, September 10 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by HSBC. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 29 report. See NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) latest ratings:

18/10/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

03/10/2018 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/09/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $75 New Target: $80 Maintain

26/09/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $87 New Target: $98 Maintain

26/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $92 New Target: $91 Maintain

26/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $87 New Target: $94 Maintain

26/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $88 New Target: $103 Maintain

24/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $90 New Target: $96 Maintain

19/09/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76 New Target: $84 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $78 New Target: $95 Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,995 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited invested 1.83% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,874 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 11,367 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Com reported 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Prudential Public Limited Com reported 7,128 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated LP has invested 0.87% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 243,544 shares. 308,196 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 991 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Services holds 3,963 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 15,542 shares. Intl Invsts reported 850,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 4 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, August 3. Citigroup maintained the shares of FLT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 14.86% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.22 per share. FLT’s profit will be $226.05M for 17.58 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.50 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Barclays Initiates Coverage Of Payments Sector, Names PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) As Top Pick – Benzinga” on November 18, 2018. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bill.com Selects Comdata as Virtual Credit Card Provider for B2B Payments – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2018.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Nike And Foot Locker Trade Together (NYSE:NKE)(NYSE:FL) – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South State Corporation stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pitcairn Co invested in 0.09% or 10,733 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc reported 0.19% stake. First Interstate Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 84,929 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,360 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 493,629 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company holds 0.23% or 76,850 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 14,669 were reported by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancshares Department has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc owns 299,542 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.98 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 56.87 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. $8.24 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Campion Andrew. Shares for $3.06 million were sold by Krane Hilary K. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.45M was sold by Matheson Monique S.. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $11.86M was made by SPRUNK ERIC D on Friday, June 29. The insider RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36 million. $448,774 worth of stock was sold by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27.

The stock increased 2.68% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 3.80 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain —