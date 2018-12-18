Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 38 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 29 cut down and sold holdings in Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 7.58 million shares, up from 7.57 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 17 Increased: 21 New Position: 17.

Bloombergsen Inc increased Express Scripts Hldg Co (Call) (ESRX) stake by 16.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bloombergsen Inc acquired 223,000 shares as Express Scripts Hldg Co (Call) (ESRX)’s stock rose 6.50%. The Bloombergsen Inc holds 1.60 million shares with $152.36 million value, up from 1.38 million last quarter. Express Scripts Hldg Co (Call) now has $53.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.82. About 2.71M shares traded. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 12/04/2018 – Express Scripts Launches Innovative Pilot Program For Performance-based Retail Pharmacy Network for Commercial Plans; 08/03/2018 – Cramer’s market outlook improves after Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on Announcement that Cigna is Acquiring Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Cigna to Buy Express Scripts in Deal Worth $67B, Including Debt; 08/03/2018 – Cigna announced Thursday it planned to acquire pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts in a $67 billion deal; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 10/04/2018 – OHIO WARN NOTICE: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SITE CLOSING AFFECTS 456 JOBS; 08/03/2018 – Cigna CEO on $67 billion deal for Express Scripts: ‘The current marketplace is not sustainable’; 19/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING SAYS IF CIGNA DEAL CLOSES IN 2018, 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN TO BE FUNDED AT 200% WITH NO PRORATION – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – CT Pharmacists: Industry insiders say Cigna’s $67 billion acquisition of Express Scripts could lead to to fewer choices

Among 4 analysts covering Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Express Scripts Holding had 4 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, November 1. Leerink Swann maintained Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) on Thursday, November 1 with “Market Perform” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) on Friday, July 20 to “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.2% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 902,998 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0.13% or 348,547 shares. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 97,133 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. West Coast Financial Limited holds 0.06% or 2,696 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger reported 0% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt reported 21,174 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.19% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated invested in 476 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 11,991 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 3,853 shares in its portfolio. Abrams Cap Limited Partnership owns 3.19M shares. Ckw Gru reported 2,000 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.21% or 1.51M shares.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 483,994 shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) has declined 12.42% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.42% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund for 395,698 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 153,485 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 0.55% invested in the company for 192,597 shares. The Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital Ltd has invested 0.5% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 464,720 shares.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 122.65 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States.