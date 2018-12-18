Among 2 analysts covering New Home Company (NYSE:NWHM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New Home Company had 2 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, July 13 by JP Morgan. See The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) latest ratings:

13/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $13 Downgrade

19/06/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $11.0000 Initiate

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 0.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 21 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 16.99%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 2,840 shares with $1.34B value, down from 2,861 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $60.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $381.19. About 667,908 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT UK HAS 2.91% OF TELENET AS OF MARCH 5; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR PUBLISHES RESPONSE TO BLACKROCK INQUIRIES; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says U.S.-China Trade Dispute Will Last ‘Many Years’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK 1Q REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.42B; 16/03/2018 – Aviva shareholders riled by chief’s BlackRock board role; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Final Results; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Statement re Submission of documents

The New Home Company Inc., a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona. The company has market cap of $121.68 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. It manufactures and sells homes in California, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, the metro Sacramento, and the Phoenix area.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.55, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 13 investors sold The New Home Company Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.01 million shares or 2.90% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Second Curve Capital Ltd Llc reported 2.06M shares. Denali Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 174,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,229 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 29,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 708,058 are held by Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Invesco Ltd accumulated 30,515 shares. Pdts Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Schwab Charles Management Inc holds 0% or 23,849 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 775 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). American International Gru accumulated 8,590 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 46,623 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 46.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M

Since October 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $279,804 activity. 27,500 shares were sold by SECOND CURVE CAPITAL LLC, worth $190,514.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $6.91 EPS, up 10.74% or $0.67 from last year’s $6.24 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 13.79 P/E if the $6.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.52 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. BlackRock had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, October 11 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, October 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BLK in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform” on Friday, July 13. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, October 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, November 16.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) stake by 4 shares to 9,000 valued at $1.37B in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares S&P 500 Value (IVE) stake by 3,749 shares and now owns 6,447 shares. Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) was raised too.