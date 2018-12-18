Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 6.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 333 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.86 million, up from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $30.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1551.48. About 6.43 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 22.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 35,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,686 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.77M, up from 159,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.15B market cap company. It closed at $24.47 lastly. It is up 13.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 45% This Year, BofA Leads; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down amid Brexit frustrations; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by Jefferies. Renaissance Macro Securities LLC maintained the shares of BAC in report on Sunday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. Bruyette & Woods” upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Monday, August 24. Bruyette & Woods” has “Mkt Perform” rating and $20.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 16. Wood downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, December 12 to “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, October 6. The rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 31. Jefferies maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, July 7 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 1.87% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 62,000 shares. Harvey Inv Com Limited Com accumulated 6,896 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Ltd Company stated it has 32,676 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 2.43 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meiji Yasuda Life Commerce has 0.85% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 231,159 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 2,631 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 38,427 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fca Tx holds 17,988 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Check Capital Mngmt Inc Ca owns 10,716 shares. Longer Inc holds 1.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 58,840 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter owns 1.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 197,676 shares. Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru owns 20.00 million shares. First In holds 1,283 shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $829.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) by 39,560 shares to 83,565 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Super Dividend 100 Et (SDIV) by 34,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,215 shares, and cut its stake in Center Coast Mlp & Infrastruct (CEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Temasek Hldgs (Private) Ltd accumulated 0.77% or 65,868 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division has 2,209 shares. Spc Finance Inc reported 0.09% stake. Investec Asset Limited has invested 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,558 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 17,444 shares stake. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Com Ltd has invested 0.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Nj holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,701 shares. International Ca has 8.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability holds 16,929 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Lafayette has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Secor Advsrs Lp reported 626 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.53% stake. Comgest Invsts Sas accumulated 3,400 shares.

