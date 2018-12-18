Bluespruce Investments Lp increased Moody’s Corp (MCO) stake by 76.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bluespruce Investments Lp acquired 215,699 shares as Moody’s Corp (MCO)’s stock declined 17.73%. The Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 498,461 shares with $83.34 million value, up from 282,762 last quarter. Moody’s Corp now has $27.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 510,500 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Nine Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Man Glg Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 17/05/2018 – DAEGU BANK RATINGS OFF REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Murfreesboro, Tn’s $71m Go Bonds, Series 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Barings Clo Ltd. 2018-I; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Informatica’s Cfr To B2; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL FINMIN: MOODY’S OUTLOOK CHG FOLLOWS GOVT WORK SINCE ’16; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK TO Ba1 FROM Baa3; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To St. Mary’s College Of Maryland’s 2018 Series A Bonds; Outlook Revised To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $115.5 Million Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued From 2015 To 2017

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.HARES (NYSE:FCAU) had a decrease of 11.54% in short interest. FCAU’s SI was 8.71M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.54% from 9.85M shares previously. With 4.17 million avg volume, 2 days are for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.HARES (NYSE:FCAU)’s short sellers to cover FCAU’s short positions. The SI to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.HARES’s float is 0.81%. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 2.21 million shares traded. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has declined 10.35% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FCAU News: 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 15/03/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Loses Appeal of Fatal Jeep-Fire Case at Georgia Supreme Court; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER CEO SAYS U.S. EMISSIONS ISSUE HAS TO BE RESOLVED, NOTHING TO ADD AT MOMENT; 05/05/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER ONTARIO SEAT PLANT TO RESUME OUTPUT MONDAY: CO; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler’s Marchionne: New Vehicle Production Ramp-Up in U.S. More Difficult Than Expected; 11/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO hopes ‘agreed way forward’ can be found on fuel rules; 29/03/2018 – 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Named Best Minivan in New York Daily News Autos Awards for Second Consecutive Year; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.: FCA announces voting results from its Annual General Meeting; 05/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER FCHA.Ml SAYS IT WANTS TO SPIN OFF MAGNETI MARELLI; 26/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Ahead Of The Pack In Transition To SUVs: Kudla

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 33 investors sold MCO shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il owns 2,550 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 90 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc Inc stated it has 274,339 shares. Utah Retirement holds 31,035 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. 132,537 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Ltd. Agf Invests Incorporated stated it has 980,080 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 31,232 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 7,168 shares. Of Vermont reported 0.02% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Moody’s had 10 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 9 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Monday, July 30. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $172 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, October 30 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $171 target. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $819,846 activity. Worrall Blair had sold 5,561 shares worth $819,846 on Friday, November 16.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part VII): Walt Disney – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Moody’s, Hershey, NovoCure, Mohawk Industries, La-Z-Boy, and Lockheed Martin Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Charlie Munger: A Deeper Dive Into Moats – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Glenn Greenberg’s Top 4 New Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Chuck Akre’s Firm Takes an Interest in Focus Financial, Adds to Dollar Tree – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had 4 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 5 by Jefferies. UBS upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) on Tuesday, July 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 12 by BNP Paribas. HSBC downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) on Friday, October 26 to “Hold” rating.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company has market cap of $24.70 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It has a 6.73 P/E ratio. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.