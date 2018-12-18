Bluestein R H & Company Upped Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake; Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $92 target in Friday, October 5 report. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12 with “Neutral”. See Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) latest ratings:

Bluestein R H & Company increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 8.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 22,692 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 0.92%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 300,796 shares with $29.59M value, up from 278,104 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $123.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 2.30M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B

Among 12 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of MDT in report on Friday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Needham upgraded Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Monday, August 13. Needham has “Strong Buy” rating and $119 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, August 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 22 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $96 target in Wednesday, August 22 report. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 27 by Argus Research. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 5,355 shares to 4,145 valued at $499,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 1,190 shares and now owns 3,362 shares. Spotify Technology Sa was reduced too.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs programmer for Medtronic InterStim device – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FDA Approves Smart Programmer for the InterStim System – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Surprising Medtronic Is Making Strides – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic to Acquire Nutrino Health NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $487,459 activity. Shares for $81,637 were sold by OVERTURF JAMES on Monday, November 26.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.41 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 22.56 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extra Space Storage increases its senior unsecured credit facility to $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deep Value Hidden In The Shares Of Global Self Storage – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extra Space Storage: Opportunity From Optionality – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extra Space Storage Is The Stock Every Portfolio Needs – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Innings For Extra Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2018.