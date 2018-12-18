Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON) by 53.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,120 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23 million, up from 14,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Products Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 156,044 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 1.46% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Family Firm Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Firm Inc bought 852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10M, up from 2,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Firm Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.70B market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $330.52. About 3.47 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $1.75 million activity. The insider Thompson Marcy J sold $38,115. 1,884 shares were sold by Fuller Rodger D, worth $104,946 on Thursday, July 26. On Tuesday, July 24 the insider Saunders Barry L sold $367,514. 1,305 shares were sold by ARTHUR VICKI B, worth $74,137. 734 shares valued at $41,838 were sold by Harrell James A. III on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SON shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 70.16 million shares or 0.78% more from 69.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $5.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA) by 119,721 shares to 202,162 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 3.66M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,578 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Family Firm Inc, which manages about $453.58M and $275.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,289 shares to 52,265 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 9,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,030 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Sands Diana L, worth $1.75M.