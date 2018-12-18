Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 61.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 12,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,528 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.94 million, up from 20,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $68.52. About 1.83M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020

Bokf increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 5.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 2,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,055 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.38 million, up from 41,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.00 million shares traded or 21.43% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.45 million activity. BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D sold $553,090 worth of stock or 3,800 shares. $395,700 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was sold by BURKHALTER BRANDY. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $291,100 was sold by GEPHARDT Richard A. DITMORE ROBERT K also sold $2.18M worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares. $659,500 worth of stock was sold by Hunter Jesse N on Thursday, July 26.

Bokf, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,581 shares to 123,744 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,838 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Among 22 analysts covering Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene Corporation had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Wednesday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, November 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 23. The rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann to “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 13 by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, September 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 145 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 655,164 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.03% or 16,844 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gsa Capital Llp stated it has 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). York Cap Management Advisors Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 403,166 shares. Fred Alger Inc has 12,230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Colorado-based Advisors Asset has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 125 are held by Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0.77% stake. Mcf accumulated 0.03% or 1,161 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg (NYSE:PPG) by 3,500 shares to 15,349 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci (EZU).

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 6 to “Underperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 22. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134.0 target in Thursday, January 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Argus Research. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 11 report. Jefferies maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) rating on Tuesday, September 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $139.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy” on Thursday, August 13. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 27 by Jefferies. Susquehanna upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Wednesday, February 28 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 17 by Sterne Agee CRT.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 3,639 shares. St James Inv Lc owns 666,387 shares or 5.34% of their US portfolio. Richard C Young And has 69,314 shares. 17,467 were reported by Private Advisor Group Lc. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Com holds 349 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 285,410 shares. Ally Fincl accumulated 55,000 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Co reported 3,780 shares. Franklin Resource reported 7.71 million shares. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability reported 75,916 shares. Bb&T Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 18,307 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 97,744 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 51 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.03% or 2,501 shares in its portfolio. First LP reported 264,918 shares.