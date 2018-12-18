West Family Investments Inc increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 6566.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. West Family Investments Inc acquired 39,400 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock rose 0.52%. The West Family Investments Inc holds 40,000 shares with $3.56M value, up from 600 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $24.06B valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 1.62 million shares traded. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 39.38% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO’s 2017 pay halved; chairman to step down; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – UNITED PLANS EXTERNAL, INTERNAL SEARCH FOR NEW CFO; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 CAPACITY INCREASED 3.8%; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES INCREASES TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON AND HAVANA; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CHAIRMAN ROBERT MILTON TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – UAL: United Airlines Settles Lawsuit Over Dog That Died in Overhead Bin; 07/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS IT WILL OPERATE A NORMAL SCHEDULE THURSDAY

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Edison Intl (EIX) stake by 61.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 6,066 shares as Edison Intl (EIX)’s stock declined 12.31%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 3,762 shares with $255,000 value, down from 9,828 last quarter. Edison Intl now has $18.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 985,703 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 03/07/2018 11:37 AM; 07/03/2018 – New Marketplace-Edison Research Poll Finds Americans Still Fear Recession Decade after Financial Crash; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3); 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 18/04/2018 – Diurnal Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 23; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Cal Edison – 03/26/2018 04:42 PM; 13/04/2018 – Exablate Neuro From INSIGHTEC Takes Top Honor at Edison Awards; 12/04/2018 – Makeblock Neuron Wins 2018 Gold Edison Awards; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award

Since December 4, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.10 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.78M was made by SHAPIRO EDWARD on Tuesday, December 4.

Among 13 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. United Continental had 25 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, July 16. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 12. The stock of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, July 19 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold UAL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 247.36 million shares or 0.51% more from 246.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 34,053 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.39% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Shellback Lp holds 0.6% or 75,051 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 5 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Llc owns 4,030 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 615,085 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited stated it has 0.17% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.12% or 22,167 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested in 800,308 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Hilton Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,350 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Communication owns 11,824 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 19,364 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 2,630 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 279,828 shares in its portfolio.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Dell Technologies Inc stake by 98,370 shares to 117,237 valued at $11.39M in 2018Q3. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 900 shares and now owns 1,500 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 7.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.1 per share. EIX’s profit will be $332.33M for 14.20 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 263.57 million shares or 1.18% more from 260.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Mraz Amerine holds 0.07% or 3,500 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Asset Mngmt One Co Limited reported 578,344 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 27,310 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Retail Bank Department has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 1,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caprock Gru stated it has 2,991 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa reported 8,975 shares. The Massachusetts-based Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Guardian Tru Company invested in 0.22% or 245,200 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 40,034 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Hbk LP has invested 0.23% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).