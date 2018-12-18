Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp Com (SABR) by 3.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 98,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.86M shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.63M, down from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 2.40 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has risen 26.98% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 07/03/2018 – Sabre teams up with Cendyn to enhance the SynXis platform with advanced CRM capabilities; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £53.3M VS £53.9M; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 06/03/2018 – Aeromexico Renews Strategic Partnership With Sabre to Drive Digital Transformation and New Rev Streams; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 1.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 410,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.68M, down from 416,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 5.70% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. SABR’s profit will be $77.08 million for 20.63 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Sabre Corporation had 34 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 13 report. The stock of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, May 2. Cowen & Co maintained Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) rating on Wednesday, August 2. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, May 2. On Wednesday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 6 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, December 13.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Select Divid Etf (DVY) by 51,898 shares to 307,236 shares, valued at $30.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 7,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.52, from 1.84 in 2018Q2.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $86.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 66,910 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $78.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 556,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $2 per share. THG’s profit will be $85.52 million for 13.48 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.97 actual earnings per share reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.54% EPS growth.