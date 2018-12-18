Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 35.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 173,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 313,881 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.54 million, down from 487,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 18.91 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 4,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,134 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.80 million, down from 73,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 9.55M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video); 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor by 112,351 shares to 158,551 shares, valued at $24.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athenahealth Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 8,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys Com Sh Ben (NYSE:LHO).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Salesforce, United States Steel and AT&T – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: 25% Upside In This Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Let’s Take A Look At AT&T In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citi: Buy The Dip In AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Debt in the Spotlight for Stock and Bond Holders – Barron’s” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.87 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Banking Roundup: Buffett ups JPMorgan stakeâ€¦ BofAâ€™s federal discrimination suit dismissed – L.A. Biz” on November 21, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “PayPal Stock Is a Winner When You Use This Pairs Strategy – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “JP Morgan Global Alternatives to Invest Up to $5.3 billion with its Fourth European Opportunistic Real Estate Fund – PRNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan set sights on mid-sized business customers in Europe: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: General Motors, JPMorgan Chase and Advanced Micro Devices – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 11.11 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $193.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag F Sponsored Adr 1 (NYSE:NVS) by 3,490 shares to 69,463 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.