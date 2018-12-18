Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 15.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 17,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,447 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, down from 114,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.78% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 26/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with the CEO of The Wendy’s Company to talk social media strategy and technology; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wendy’s; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SAYS PLANNING NATIONAL LAUNCH OF MOBILE ORDERING; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S: 25% OF N. AMERICAN STORES HAVE DELIVERY AT END OF 1Q; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES COMMODITY PRESSURE EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES 1% NET NEW UNIT GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32 million, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $184.8. About 1.81 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital

Since November 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $503,182 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold WEN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 177.37 million shares or 4.86% less from 186.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Geode Capital Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs accumulated 19,895 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 104,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Girard Limited reported 3,010 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 36,153 shares. Cipher LP has invested 0.3% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 56,301 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 42,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 35,726 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Nordea Inv has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). M&T Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Boothbay Fund Management accumulated 72,787 shares.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. WEN’s profit will be $35.51M for 27.60 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TuanChe Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “There Are Only 2 Catches to This One-Cent Whopper Deal – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Wentworth Resources Plc : Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) Awards – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bug business: Cockroaches corralled by the millions in China to crunch waste – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s (WEN) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Wendy’s had 64 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WEN in report on Wednesday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, December 1, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. On Tuesday, November 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Nomura maintained the shares of WEN in report on Thursday, November 9 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan upgraded The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) on Friday, February 24 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 16 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, January 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 25 by Argus Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, January 12.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. EDWARDSON JOHN A had sold 1,160 shares worth $281,124.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $341.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 1,300 shares to 5,300 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corp. (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday Morning: DIA, PLAY, NFLX – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx, UPS prep for delivery blitz – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Did Postal Reform Task Force Give Private Carriers an Early Christmas Gift? – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx: Backing Up The Truck – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx And UPS Are Both Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 20. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, December 20. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Conviction-Buy” on Thursday, September 17. On Friday, February 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform”. As per Friday, March 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, March 23. Bank of America upgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, December 20 to “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28800 target in Wednesday, June 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Randolph Inc has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Glenmede Trust Na has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pennsylvania stated it has 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Harris Associates Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.31M shares. 68,615 were accumulated by Investment House Ltd Co. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.26% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 16,214 are held by Mendel Money Management. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 220 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance has 7,937 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt reported 1.01 million shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 0.08% stake. Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi stated it has 132 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 127,438 were accumulated by 12Th Street Asset Management Co Limited Co. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt invested 0.97% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cwm Lc accumulated 121,277 shares or 0.75% of the stock.