Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Potlatch Corporation (PCH) by 33.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 13,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,578 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.11 million, up from 38,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Potlatch Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 365,334 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 25.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) by 583.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 606,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 710,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.90 million, up from 103,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Orasure Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $690.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 180,965 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 28.51% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 14/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Management LLC Exits OraSure Technologies; 26/03/2018 – OraSure Technologies at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints David Rappaport as Senior Vice Pres, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 6.0C; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Senior Vice President, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q Rev $42M-$42.5M; 19/03/2018 OraSure Technologies Access Event Set By CL King for Mar. 26; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints Roberto Cuca Chief Fincl Officer

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 76,325 shares to 265,255 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 48,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,948 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

More notable recent OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This Why OraSure Technologies, Inc. Is Tanking Today? – The Motley Fool” on November 02, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) CEO Stephen Tang on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Emerging Diagnostics Index – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2008. More interesting news about OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy OraSure Technologies At $7.50, Earn 13.2% Annualized Using Options – NASDAQ” published on October 15, 2014 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Lifted OraSure Technologies, Inc. 12.1% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold OSUR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 54.28 million shares or 1.57% more from 53.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv owns 36,138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daruma Mgmt Limited Co reported 1.78M shares. Ls Invest Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 11,852 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) or 12,609 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 36,200 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 14,397 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Inc reported 0% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 22,135 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0% or 328 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 130,886 shares stake. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Incorporated reported 124,643 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 88,741 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Among 7 analysts covering OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. OraSure Technologies had 26 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, November 5. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, June 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 22 by Canaccord Genuity. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, September 10 report. The stock of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) earned “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, September 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 13 with “Hold”. Raymond James upgraded the shares of OSUR in report on Thursday, February 9 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 4 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Stephens.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $130,320 activity.

Among 8 analysts covering Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Potlatch had 31 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 12 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 7 by Vertical Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 19. Vertical Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) on Wednesday, November 16 to “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of PCH in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Underperform” rating. DA Davidson downgraded PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) on Wednesday, July 27 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 4 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Preliminary Results of Special Dividend Shareholder Election – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s Investment Grade Rating Upgraded to BBB- by Standard & Poor’s – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Potlatch Corp (Holding Co) (PCH) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Passes Through 4% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) by 11,268 shares to 379,420 shares, valued at $17.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications by 6,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold PCH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 51.74 million shares or 0.16% more from 51.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Century Inc holds 0.04% or 928,685 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 78,604 shares. 12,226 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Blackhill stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 706 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 665,673 shares. Proshare Advsr accumulated 27,170 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 5,038 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 147,471 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,744 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 7,862 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 94,239 shares. Parametric Associate Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 114,967 shares. Sit Inv Associates Inc accumulated 2,000 shares.