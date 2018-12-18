Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 27.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $145.75. About 12.52 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica, firm at the center of #Facebook’s privacy debacle, declaring bankruptcy and shuttin; 15/05/2018 – LEAGUE’S SALVINI COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 31/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble:; 20/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 08/05/2018 – Chris Cox is becoming Facebook’s most important executive not named Mark Zuckerberg:; 01/04/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Raises Another Question: Can There Be Too Much Privacy?; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony on Facebook Privacy (Video); 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: LEARNED A LOT FROM 2016 ELECTION, BREXIT

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 223 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.26M, up from 1,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $765.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $44.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1565. About 3.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver for joint announcement with Amazon Monday; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 28. On Wednesday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital given on Friday, October 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, October 27. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, January 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pitcairn owns 7,627 shares. Ims Cap Management holds 1,345 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 1,111 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 8.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 313 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartford Management has 2.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 50,135 shares. 6,823 are held by Ws Mgmt Lllp. Lesa Sroufe & Communications, Washington-based fund reported 225 shares. Equitec Specialists Ltd Com owns 2,000 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Visionary Asset has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ghp Inv Advsrs owns 203 shares. Kdi Capital Prns Limited holds 0.31% or 480 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.90 million. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Zapolsky David sold $3.02M. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $3.92 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. $687,447 worth of stock was sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: INTC,AMZN,SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Next Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Since Amazon Stock Is Priced for Perfection, Netflix Stock Is a Better Buy – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Baird’s Takeaways From Amazon’s AWS re:Invent (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $744.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20,900 shares to 72,160 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 20,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,774 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 16.87 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Watch’ As Facebook Climbs Another 50% – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It’s Darkest Before The Dawn For Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report: Facebook cutting back some news video funding – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Stock Continues Its Dominance – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Watch has 400M monthly users, 75M daily users – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caprock Group holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,222 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Llc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinebridge LP owns 272,180 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management accumulated 3,489 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cls Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 42,106 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 606,896 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc holds 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,430 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 419 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And has 0.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,368 were accumulated by Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Salzhauer Michael has 3,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 4.14 million shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited owns 2,682 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $134,378. $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. Shares for $7.74M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10. Another trade for 2,268 shares valued at $308,017 was made by Taylor Susan J.S. on Tuesday, November 27. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.94M. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $871,068 on Monday, September 24.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 28, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 28. On Thursday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 2 report. FBN Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, September 26. FBN Securities has “Buy” rating and $210.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, November 3. As per Thursday, April 28, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Axiom Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, November 3.