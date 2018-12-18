Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 6.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,018 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.17M, down from 23,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $203.42. About 1.47M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q

Burney Co increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 18,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,511 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.80M, up from 19,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 746,479 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $744.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,589 shares to 17,900 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. 4,163 shares were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A, worth $945,940 on Tuesday, October 30. $3.29 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by Murphy James P.. 23,000 shares valued at $5.22 million were sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E on Thursday, October 25. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by JELINEK W CRAIG on Monday, October 29. LIBENSON RICHARD M also sold $458,976 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares. 6,600 Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares with value of $1.49 million were sold by Vachris Roland Michael.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,583 shares to 12,537 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 15,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,811 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

