First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW) investors sentiment increased to 3.42 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.59, from 2.83 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 41 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 12 reduced and sold their equity positions in First Financial Northwest Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 9.56 million shares, up from 4.51 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Financial Northwest Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

Brahman Capital Corp decreased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) stake by 0.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brahman Capital Corp sold 59,492 shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)’s stock declined 19.34%. The Brahman Capital Corp holds 6.04 million shares with $116.58M value, down from 6.10 million last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd now has $10.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 8.96 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has declined 30.23% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days

Analysts await First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FFNW’s profit will be $2.80 million for 13.98 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by First Financial Northwest, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 9,734 shares traded. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) has declined 1.90% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FFNW News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 02/04/2018 First Financial Northwest Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Northwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFNW); 26/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC – NET LOANS RECEIVABLE INCREASED TO $991.1 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $988.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 14 Percent to $0.08 per Share; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest 1Q EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Net Loans Receivable $991.1M at March 31; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Raises Quarterly Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. for 299,999 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owns 72,400 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 31,965 shares. The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 119,982 shares.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Savings Bank Northwest that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $156.37 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold MRVL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 603.15 million shares or 17.61% more from 512.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.22% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). First Tru Advisors L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 1.77 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 241,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited Company has 19,900 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 7,313 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 59,630 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 470,837 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru stated it has 53.23 million shares. Jane Street Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 222,693 shares. Alyeska Invest Lp reported 6.58 million shares. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership invested in 16.97% or 34.29 million shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi holds 2,663 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 101,516 shares.

