Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 47.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 107,490 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock rose 2.51%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 334,667 shares with $17.15 million value, up from 227,177 last quarter. Popular Inc now has $4.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 787,293 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 46.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) investors sentiment decreased to 2.07 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.31, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 31 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 15 reduced and sold holdings in Digimarc Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 6.65 million shares, up from 6.28 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Digimarc Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 24 New Position: 7.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $198.55 million. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 38,770 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has declined 47.63% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation for 257,089 shares. Marathon Capital Management owns 74,930 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 0.86% invested in the company for 617,377 shares. The New York-based Awm Investment Company Inc. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-0.77 earnings per share, down 1.32% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.76 per share. After $-0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Digimarc Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% negative EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $12.26 million activity. 200,000 shares were sold by CARRION RICHARD L, worth $10.03M. 3,000 shares were sold by Garcia Jorge J., worth $149,070 on Tuesday, July 31. CESTERO LUIS E. sold $201,001 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) on Wednesday, July 25. GUERRERO JUAN had sold 6,000 shares worth $319,860 on Monday, November 5. MONZON GILBERTO sold $253,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider ALVAREZ IGNACIO sold $301,920. SEPULVEDA ELI sold $251,500 worth of stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Popular had 4 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold BPOP shares while 78 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 81.04 million shares or 6.34% less from 86.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 9,970 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,484 shares stake. Frontier Cap Management Limited Company has 2.33 million shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,093 shares. Tourbillon Cap Ptnrs LP holds 3.38% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 612,795 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt stated it has 817,670 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 4,800 shares. Kepos Capital Lp reported 0.05% stake. The Missouri-based Century has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company reported 26,253 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 12,046 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 180,225 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 90,342 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 11,367 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 39,362 shares to 1.05 million valued at $37.17M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) stake by 28,631 shares and now owns 777,633 shares. New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) was reduced too.