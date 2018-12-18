Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Regions Finl Corp New (RF) stake by 51.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc acquired 177,200 shares as Regions Finl Corp New (RF)’s stock declined 26.36%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 522,367 shares with $9.59M value, up from 345,167 last quarter. Regions Finl Corp New now has $13.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 6.49M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.20% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.69, from 2.26 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 47 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 30 sold and reduced their positions in Craft Brew Alliance Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 7.08 million shares, up from 6.70 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Craft Brew Alliance Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 19 Increased: 30 New Position: 17.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $298.53 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It has a 24.14 P/E ratio. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 44,770 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW) has declined 15.86% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Craft Brew Alliance Looks Too Cheap Here – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Hipsters Can Rejoice After Pabst, MillerCoors Settle Lawsuit – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Will MillerCoors Kill Off This Favorite Hipster Beer? – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Launches Virtual Store In China; To Roll Out Nitro In All U.S. Stores – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Redfund Portfolio Clients Form Strategic Alliance to Launch Branded Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BREW’s profit will be $387,704 for 192.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for 619,551 shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 78,200 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marcato Capital Management Lp has 0.72% invested in the company for 407,009 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.47% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 72,000 shares.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Regions to open seven new branches among five states – Birmingham Business Journal” on November 28, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Regions Financial (RF) Appoints Charles McCrary as Board Chair Succeeding Grayson Hall – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regions Financial +1.5% after JPMorgan upgrades on loan growth, NIM – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades Regions Financial (RF) to Reduce – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Regions Financial (RF) Announces Zhanna Golodryga to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold RF shares while 204 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 772.92 million shares or 3.64% less from 802.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 1.71M shares. Highland Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 414,760 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Brant Point Invest Lc holds 522,367 shares. Foster And Motley Inc holds 32,906 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 133,203 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 372,900 shares. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 25,863 shares. 6.72 million are owned by Brown Advisory. 19,365 were accumulated by Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.13% or 3.15 million shares. Cls Ltd Liability Co owns 213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 187 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Adage Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 2.56M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Regions Financial had 5 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 28. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, November 26 report. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Monday, December 10 by Nomura. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of RF in report on Monday, November 26 to “Buy” rating.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In stake by 100,000 shares to 140,000 valued at $4.83M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) stake by 19,000 shares and now owns 35,945 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was reduced too.