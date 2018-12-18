Bridges Investment Management Raised Facebook (FB) Holding; Kona Grill (KONA) Sentiment Is 1.14

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 13.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc acquired 10,318 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 85,842 shares with $14.12M value, up from 75,524 last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $414.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $144.24. About 18.45 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 26/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Cook County sues Facebook, Cambridge Analytica after alleged misuse of millions of Illinoisans’ data…; 29/03/2018 – N.Y. ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS FACEBOOK “HAS EXPRESSED A DESIRE TO BE VERY COOPERATIVE” WITH STATE PROBE; 22/03/2018 – SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE FOUND NEAR OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN CENTRAL LONDON – BRITISH POLICE; 21/03/2018 – Rebecca Jarvis: BREAKING: Here are the 3 Steps Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is taking in response to the Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech troubles? Go defensive; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 22/05/2018 – APPS WILL NOW ONLY GET LIMITED ACCESS TO INFORMATION -ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL REVIEW PLATFORM, INVESTIGATE ALL APPS; 23/03/2018 – Matthew Rosenberg: BREAKING: Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data –

Kona Grill Inc (KONA) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 8 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold their holdings in Kona Grill Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.69 million shares, up from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kona Grill Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 6.66 million shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. 40 North Limited Liability Corp stated it has 201,000 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Telos Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.37% or 2.21 million shares. Avalon Advsrs Llc reported 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Indiana-based Indiana Trust & Invest Mgmt has invested 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Tru has invested 2.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo reported 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Assetmark has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Argent Communication has 34,233 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 290,000 shares. Renaissance Lc, New York-based fund reported 3.33M shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 6,163 shares. Td Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 660 shares in its portfolio. 19,363 were accumulated by M Holding Secs.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Facebook (FB) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How Facebook (FB) Stock Will Bounce Back – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: No Bottom In Sight – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Facebook (FB) – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, July 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $242 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 26. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Nomura maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $161 target.

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) stake by 10,900 shares to 28,048 valued at $1.14M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) stake by 30,063 shares and now owns 37,862 shares. Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. $48.42 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.94M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, August 14. On Thursday, November 15 Wehner David M. sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. Taylor Susan J.S. had sold 2,112 shares worth $294,835 on Monday, December 10. $2.06 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, July 2. Stretch Colin also sold $122,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, September 12. $6.06M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, October 9.

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. The company has market cap of $20.55 million. As of August 15, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 1 franchise restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ:KONA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Hires Seasoned Beverage Professional as Midwest Sales Manager – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hawaiian Holdings Drops to 52-Week Low: What’s Hurting it? – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Launches New Hemp Energy Drink Flavors – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ:KONA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Down 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Will Tesla’s Model 3 Fare In 2019? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Kona Grill, Inc. for 500 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 44,963 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in the company for 2 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 32,600 shares.