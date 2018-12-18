Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Range Res Corp (RRC) stake by 3.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp acquired 30,000 shares as Range Res Corp (RRC)’s stock declined 9.27%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 877,500 shares with $14.91 million value, up from 847,500 last quarter. Range Res Corp now has $2.69B valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 8.73M shares traded or 18.13% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15

Among 7 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Owens-Illinois had 9 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) rating on Tuesday, July 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $25 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, June 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, November 9. The stock of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, December 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. See Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) latest ratings:

04/12/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $16 Downgrade

21/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $24.0000

15/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $18 New Target: $20 Maintain

09/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $20 New Target: $18 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21 New Target: $22 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25 New Target: $21 Maintain

10/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $29 New Target: $25 Maintain

27/06/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $25 New Target: $20 Maintain

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) stake by 113,500 shares to 1.19M valued at $44.68M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Turning Pt Brands Inc stake by 37,600 shares and now owns 30,591 shares. Platform Specialty Prods Cor (NYSE:PAH) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Range Resources had 6 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $16 target in Thursday, August 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $18 target in Friday, October 12 report. As per Thursday, September 20, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley.

More news for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 12, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Stock Is Still a High-Reward, High-Risk Name – Investorplace.com” and published on December 14, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $213,737 activity. Another trade for 483 shares valued at $7,197 was bought by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC. VENTURA JEFFREY L sold $153,773 worth of stock. Poole David P also sold $67,161 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RRC shares while 124 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 239.31 million shares or 1.82% less from 243.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 77,100 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 330,477 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Harris Assocs LP stated it has 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S&Co Inc invested 0.64% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 24,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Carroll Financial Associates Inc has 50 shares. Victory Capital Inc accumulated 437,385 shares. 1.76M were accumulated by Quaker Capital Ltd Liability Company. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oslo Asset Management As accumulated 1.60M shares or 7.2% of the stock. Parkside State Bank invested in 0% or 148 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.80M shares. 200 are owned by Vantage Ltd. Bluemountain Mgmt has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nokia, Oi come to long-term net modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 1.29M shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 27.77% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois