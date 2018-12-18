Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.88, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 22 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 12 decreased and sold holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.46 million shares, down from 3.46 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 30.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 50,897 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 0.26%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 117,634 shares with $8.26M value, down from 168,531 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $55.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.06. About 1.70 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY FCC IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint

Selway Asset Management holds 1.18% of its portfolio in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II for 147,700 shares. Alexandria Capital Llc owns 474,608 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Stockton has 0.25% invested in the company for 36,943 shares. The Michigan-based Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd has invested 0.07% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 51,824 shares.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 70,016 shares traded. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) has declined 0.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.44% the S&P500.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $819.43 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 28.57 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 20,916 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 0.12% or 79,959 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 11,735 shares stake. Newbrook Capital Advisors Limited Partnership holds 936,771 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 16.47M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com reported 0% stake. Cadence Cap Lc holds 11,641 shares. Discovery Capital Lc Ct owns 225,700 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 123,270 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,428 shares. First Washington Corporation invested in 0.03% or 792 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.56% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 27,710 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech invested in 0.09% or 4,200 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 375 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering T Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T Mobile US had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 29 report. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 28 report.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased W R Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) stake by 19,774 shares to 86,606 valued at $6.92 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 60,619 shares and now owns 116,000 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.