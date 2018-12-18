Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) stake by 38.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.01M shares as Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC)’s stock declined 13.35%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 1.62 million shares with $74.84 million value, down from 2.63M last quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation now has $3.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 414,699 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Outlook To Neg; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquarie; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – CALLS FOR A STRATEGIC REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021; 26/04/2018 – Mic’s top business exec is leaving the publisher after a year on the job:; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 1Q Rev $501.6M; 13/03/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019; 23/04/2018 – Aligned Energy Announces New Strategic Investment by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors

Among 2 analysts covering Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gol Intelligent Airlines had 3 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 18 by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. See GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $13 New Target: $14 Maintain

18/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $10 New Target: $13 Maintain

16/07/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $6.02 Initiates Coverage On

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) stake by 292,992 shares to 10.06M valued at $251.54M in 2018Q3. It also upped Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) stake by 2.02M shares and now owns 3.32M shares. Dominion Energy Midstrm Prtn (NYSE:DM) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure had 2 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MIC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 12.76% more from 60.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Jnba Advsr owns 350 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 61 were reported by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 69,289 shares. Moreover, Patten Patten Tn has 0.67% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). The Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Counsel has invested 0.69% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Ascend Capital Lc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 856 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 23,629 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 0.34% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Amp Ltd owns 60,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 153,848 shares. 16,256 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.05% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 213,703 shares.

