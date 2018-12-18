FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) had an increase of 85.86% in short interest. FIOGF’s SI was 18,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 85.86% from 9,900 shares previously. With 95,100 avg volume, 0 days are for FIORE GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FIOGF)’s short sellers to cover FIOGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.45% or $0.0217 during the last trading session, reaching $0.235. About 64,941 shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) stake by 1.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 58,605 shares as Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)’s stock declined 33.03%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 4.52M shares with $458.68M value, up from 4.46 million last quarter. Blackbaud Inc now has $2.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 314,706 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 29.61% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Zoes Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) stake by 50,630 shares to 3.23M valued at $41.09 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 563,880 shares and now owns 7.14 million shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) was reduced too.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $274,600 activity. Shares for $73,030 were sold by Nelson Joyce on Monday, November 5. CHOU TIMOTHY C K also sold $70,880 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) on Wednesday, November 21. Shares for $130,690 were sold by Nash Sarah E on Tuesday, November 20.

Among 7 analysts covering Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Blackbaud had 7 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $82 target in Friday, October 12 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 9. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, October 9 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Tuesday, October 9 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BLKB shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 0.14% less from 50.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Jane Street Grp Limited Com has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Quantbot Techs LP reported 3,608 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 30,569 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 27,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has 0.03% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 16,072 shares. Df Dent And holds 1.16% or 549,454 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 5,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited holds 334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Gru Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc accumulated 362,506 shares. Company Comml Bank has 9,162 shares.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development firm in the Americas. The company has market cap of $22.36 million. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s projects also include the Pampas El PeÃ±on property, which includes 13 mining claims covering an area of 3,400 hectares; the Cerro Tostado project comprising 5 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,500 hectares; and the Rio Loa property, which covers 1,000 hectares in Chile.