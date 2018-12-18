Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 2,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.11M, up from 99,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $171.53. About 1.99 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 13.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 68,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 591,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.68 million, up from 522,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 977,287 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 43.62% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $820.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com (NYSE:KMI) by 19,811 shares to 65,226 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 577,286 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc stated it has 18,612 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 14,460 shares. Cornercap Counsel accumulated 3,303 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Girard Partners Ltd has invested 1.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 1,000 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx has 1.9% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc owns 143,188 shares. 8,915 were accumulated by Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc stated it has 8,219 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ativo Ltd Liability Co holds 11,243 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company owns 3,974 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated accumulated 10,850 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors invested in 0.04% or 1,586 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. Another trade for 13,457 shares valued at $2.32 million was sold by Campbell Ann Marie. On Wednesday, November 21 Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 250 shares. Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28M. The insider VADON MARK C bought $2.00 million. 1,000 shares were bought by Kadre Manuel, worth $169,330 on Tuesday, November 20. 4,125 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $806,149 were sold by Carey Matt.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 18 with “Outperform” rating. Topeka Capital Markets initiated the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy”. Nomura upgraded The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, June 23 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 17. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $145 target. On Monday, August 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell”. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 22 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 25. Bank of America maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, November 8 with “Buy” rating.

Among 14 analysts covering Builders Firstsource (NASDAQ:BLDR), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Builders Firstsource had 39 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Underperform”. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, October 8. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Friday, January 6. On Monday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, November 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Barclays Capital.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,855 activity. BARR DAVID also bought $937,800 worth of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares. SHERMAN FLOYD F sold $2.71 million worth of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) on Tuesday, November 6. 100,000 shares valued at $1.60 million were bought by LEVY PAUL S on Thursday, September 6.