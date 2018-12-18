Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 33,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.69% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 768,567 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31M, down from 802,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 5.85M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 12.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 2,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,529 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.87M, up from 20,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $170.72. About 3.48 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot O&G: A No-Brainer Play On The Natural Gas Rally – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.’s Q2 Is Going To Knock Your Socks Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas: It’s About Time – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Will Profit (More) As A Low-Cost Leader – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 131 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 14. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 8 by Topeka Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Thursday, October 20. Williams Capital Group maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Monday, May 1. Williams Capital Group has “Buy” rating and $32 target. Jefferies maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Monday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Raymond James. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 10 by Bank of America. As per Monday, December 11, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, May 2 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.76 million for 13.08 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 161 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 427.63 million shares or 5.03% more from 407.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,000 are owned by Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 231,635 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 5.42 million shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 681,273 shares. Anchor Lc accumulated 534,630 shares or 0.44% of the stock. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Covington Cap holds 1,225 shares. Bank Of The West holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 9,120 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Lpl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 20,257 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 82,765 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Weiss Multi owns 278,683 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by VADON MARK C, worth $2.00 million on Monday, November 19. 250 shares were bought by Hewett Wayne M., worth $42,405 on Wednesday, November 21. 13,457 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $2.32 million were sold by Campbell Ann Marie. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider Menear Craig A sold $21.17M. Carey Matt also sold $806,149 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, August 16. 10,854 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $2.19M were sold by Lennie William G..

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, October 30. As per Monday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sell” rating by Zacks given on Monday, August 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 26 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 6. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 14. Wedbush maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, February 21. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $190.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, June 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Ltd Llc owns 3.61 million shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Swedbank reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bp Pcl reported 181,000 shares stake. Meridian Mgmt Comm holds 1.01% or 11,247 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 86,499 shares. 225,140 were accumulated by Sit Investment Assocs. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 45,959 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 16,767 shares stake. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.42% or 7,910 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp holds 3,546 shares. Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 0.38% or 17,341 shares.