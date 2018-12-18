Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 16.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 40,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,950 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.33M, up from 246,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 456,883 shares traded or 40.42% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 23.28% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 09/05/2018 – PRA 1Q EPS INCL. SALE GAIN 47C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE ALLEGING THAT MR STALEY’S ACTIONS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER REPRESENTED A BREACH OF INDIVIDUAL CONDUCT RULE; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 09/04/2018 – PRA SAYS BREXIT COULD PUT GREATER DEMANDS ON SUPERVISION; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE NOT ALLEGING THAT STALEY ACTED WITH A LACK OF INTEGRITY; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA HAVE RECENTLY ISSUED CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT WARNING NOTICES SETTING OUT THEIR REASONS FOR PROPOSING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Breached Standard of Care for CEO; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS IS NOT IN A POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER ON DRAFT WARNING NOTICES, ANY DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA AND PRA OR TIMING OF FINAL OUTCOME OF THIS MATTER; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA PRA ALLEGING STALEY LACKS FITNESS AND PROPRIETY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 3.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 75,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $134.52 million, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.95. About 5.86 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS

Among 7 analysts covering Portfolio Recovery Associates (NASDAQ:PRAA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Portfolio Recovery Associates had 18 analyst reports since October 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of PRAA in report on Monday, January 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 9 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, September 21 to “Underperform”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 28. The stock of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 17. On Tuesday, November 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform”. Raymond James downgraded PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) on Tuesday, May 10 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, August 9. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, February 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 11 investors sold PRAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 52.85 million shares or 3.41% more from 51.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 193,600 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0.01% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 27,775 shares. Sg Americas Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Llc has 0.1% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Wealthtrust invested in 455 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Management Llc reported 40,277 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Pinebridge Invests Lp, a New York-based fund reported 58,324 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.19% or 61,562 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 343,380 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability reported 92,423 shares. Broadview Limited Co holds 1.76% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 286,950 shares. Raymond James accumulated 0% or 59,322 shares. Stephens Ar holds 6,315 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $11.36 million activity. On Friday, August 17 Olsen Geir sold $4.47 million worth of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) or 119,604 shares. FREDRICKSON STEVEN D also sold $96,600 worth of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) on Friday, July 6. On Wednesday, June 20 White Laura sold $150,906 worth of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) or 3,593 shares.

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PRA Group Opens New Call Center in Henderson, Nevada – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shorting Non-Performing Credit Card And Auto Loans With PRA Group – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “PRA Group Appoints Martin SjÃ¶lund President of European Operations – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2018. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Pra Group – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PRA Group in partnership with Banco Bradesco for nonperforming loan servicing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $586.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envision Healthcare Corp by 135,000 shares to 74,250 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 45,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,151 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $5.52 million activity. Bastian Edward H sold 35,000 shares worth $1.93 million. $97,378 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were sold by Meynard Craig M. $1.29M worth of stock was sold by CARP DANIEL A on Wednesday, July 25. $250,276 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by Smith Joanne D. EASTER WILLIAM H III also sold $175,419 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 568.12 million shares or 0.05% less from 568.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Ltd owns 200,060 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Btc Capital Management holds 0.41% or 41,221 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability reported 20,069 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A invested in 1,312 shares. Masters Capital Mngmt Limited has 1.00 million shares. State Street has 21.85 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 400 were reported by Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc. 945,232 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. 4,506 were reported by Captrust Advsrs. Moreover, Gluskin Sheff Inc has 1.86% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.14 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 25 are owned by Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.13% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 66,398 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Regent Investment Limited Company has 0.49% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, AT&T, Exxon, Starbucks And More – Yahoo Finance” on December 16, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Airlines flight attendants plan system-wide day of protest – Chicago Business Journal” published on November 21, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta, Southwest add flights for Alabama’s Orange Bowl game – Birmingham Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Best Sectors for December – Schaeffers Research” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why These Top Airline Stocks Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (Prn) by 7.67M shares to 35.94M shares, valued at $36.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 5.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).