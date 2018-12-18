Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 97.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 85,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,887 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.15 million, up from 88,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 1.66M shares traded or 71.71% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has risen 0.46% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 15.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 64,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 465,853 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.69M, up from 401,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 1.37 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 17.99% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold UMPQ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 186.74 million shares or 0.38% less from 187.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc reported 21,025 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 27,650 shares. Endeavour Cap Advsr holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 440,356 shares. 1,907 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. 1.08 million are owned by Prudential Finance. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 16,908 shares. Principal Gp has invested 0.04% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Amer Century Companies Incorporated invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Bluemountain Capital Ltd invested in 2,292 shares. Eagle Boston Invest invested in 448,106 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 34,216 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 12.30 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research Inc accumulated 11,960 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Umpqua Holdings Corp had 49 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by SunTrust. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 2. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 20 report. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 23 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Monday, October 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, August 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Wednesday, August 26.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 89,376 shares to 3.49M shares, valued at $153.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,503 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

