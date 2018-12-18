Among 24 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 7 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Intel had 33 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Jefferies. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, September 13. On Thursday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Summit Insights Group on Friday, July 27. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 27. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27. See Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Downgrade

26/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $62 New Target: $58 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

25/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

25/09/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

13/09/2018 Broker: Northland Capital Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

10/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $58 New Target: $55 Maintain

13/08/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $52 New Target: $49 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $49 New Target: $44 Downgrade

Cannell Capital Llc decreased Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) stake by 18.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc sold 288,781 shares as Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST)’s stock declined 31.06%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 1.28 million shares with $18.71M value, down from 1.57M last quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc now has $341.64M valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 98,908 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 15.92% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold TAST shares while 30 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.57 million shares or 3.43% more from 29.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 53,520 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 122,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Geode Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 361,625 shares. Secor Cap LP reported 0.27% stake. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.09% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 39,881 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Bridgecreek Management reported 0.03% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 365,835 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 30,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Portolan Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 727,514 shares. 42,422 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Llc. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 25,786 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Cannell Capital Llc increased Jernigan Cap Inc stake by 28,202 shares to 128,192 valued at $2.47 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Independence Hldg Co New (NYSE:IHC) stake by 58,738 shares and now owns 136,810 shares. Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) was raised too.

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Myers William E, worth $32,200 on Tuesday, August 21. 17,501 Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) shares with value of $277,391 were sold by Flanders Paul R.

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TAST’s profit will be $2.92M for 29.22 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.81% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 14.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $313,856 activity. On Wednesday, July 25 Shenoy Navin sold $66,324 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 1,265 shares. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought 5,263 shares worth $245,993. $116,028 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph. 6,500 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares with value of $295,945 were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas.

