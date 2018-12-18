Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 5,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.61 million, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $171.34. About 2.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 37.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc sold 9,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,803 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18 million, down from 25,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $129.65. About 14.08M shares traded or 63.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility increases after Reuters story results in shares down 9% – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 30 days IV call at 32 +15%, puts 32 +15%, +20 strikes +500 contracts as shares sell off 11% – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Johnson & Johnson, Costco, and Apple Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wharton Business Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,280 shares. Hendershot Invs has 66,692 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Weatherstone Cap reported 0.31% stake. Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Lederer Assocs Counsel Ca has invested 2.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wills Fin Group Inc Incorporated holds 48,553 shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr accumulated 293,854 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Company holds 12,301 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Northeast Consultants has 1.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 250,824 shares. 18,801 were reported by Old Dominion Mgmt. Morgan Stanley owns 22.92 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. James Invest Rech stated it has 332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benedict Fincl Advisors invested 3.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clearbridge Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 574 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Shares for $4.41M were sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. 40,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $5.77 million were sold by Duato Joaquin. Kapusta Ronald A had sold 8,441 shares worth $1.23M. Gorsky Alex had sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60 million. On Friday, December 14 the insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.62 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 22 by UBS. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, August 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, April 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Thursday, January 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 14. The firm has “Sell” rating by BTIG Research given on Friday, July 21. Jefferies maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $676.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,445 shares to 44,186 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,131 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, First Business Fincl Inc has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,004 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 1.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,267 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 148,578 shares. 15,430 are owned by Cwh Capital Incorporated. First Tru Lp owns 358,552 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward holds 0.44% or 3,521 shares. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 18,612 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Ca has 1.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 49,095 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Com has 58,437 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Fil invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 214,472 were reported by Utah Retirement. 5,121 are owned by Evergreen Mgmt Lc. Bluestein R H & Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 255,818 shares.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 15 by Robert W. Baird. Zacks upgraded the shares of HD in report on Monday, August 17 to “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $176.0 target in Wednesday, September 13 report. Guggenheim maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, February 26. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $215.0 target. Vetr downgraded the shares of HD in report on Saturday, August 29 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 16. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, August 18 with “Neutral” rating.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. $2.19M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Lennie William G. on Monday, August 20. Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28 million worth of stock. $354,960 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were bought by Kadre Manuel. Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of stock. 117,327 shares valued at $21.17 million were sold by Menear Craig A on Wednesday, November 14. Campbell Ann Marie sold $3.81 million worth of stock or 19,512 shares.