Capital Fund Management Sa increased American Financial Group Inc/Oh (AFG) stake by 679.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 16,300 shares as American Financial Group Inc/Oh (AFG)’s stock declined 15.10%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 18,700 shares with $2.08 million value, up from 2,400 last quarter. American Financial Group Inc/Oh now has $8.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $90.65. About 165,095 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.68% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG

Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.29, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 74 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 55 sold and reduced stock positions in Meta Financial Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 8.00 million shares, up from 7.59 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Meta Financial Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 34 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $33.78 million activity. LINDNER CARL H III had sold 119,448 shares worth $13.33 million on Wednesday, August 15. 1,000 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shares with value of $92,912 were bought by JOSEPH GREGORY G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AFG shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 53.11 million shares or 0.61% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Fincl 401(K) Retirement Savings Plan owns 100% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 2.76 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.07% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 164,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,352 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited accumulated 7,366 shares. Security Com owns 355 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. Shelton accumulated 5,059 shares or 0.03% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Management Corp has 0.08% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Checchi Advisers Lc holds 0.02% or 1,826 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 32,354 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 601,700 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Incorporated Ny has invested 0.2% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Mackenzie Fin Corporation invested in 1,914 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs Com invested 0.04% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (Put) (BRKB) stake by 4,400 shares to 30,000 valued at $6.42 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) stake by 8,626 shares and now owns 6,162 shares. Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (Put) (ITB) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 157,611 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) has declined 32.23% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 10.54% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. for 291,977 shares. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp owns 452,069 shares or 6.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc has 3.98% invested in the company for 136,941 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 3.22% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 90,199 shares.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for MetaBank that offers various banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. The company has market cap of $756.22 million. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. It has a 11.49 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural activities and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CASH’s profit will be $16.55 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Meta Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

