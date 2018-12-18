Sandridge Permian Trust (PER) investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.11, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 9 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 11 sold and reduced their equity positions in Sandridge Permian Trust. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.93 million shares, up from 1.90 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sandridge Permian Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 2 New Position: 7.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 66.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 17,824 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock declined 18.99%. The Capstone Financial Advisors Inc holds 9,169 shares with $3.28 million value, down from 26,993 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $15.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $283.29. About 535,780 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company has market cap of $103.10 million. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 4.24 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.0362 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9638. About 180,242 shares traded. SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) has declined 20.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PER News: 19/03/2018 – SandRidge rebuffs Midstates’ offer, launches strategic review

More notable recent SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “20 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Junior Mining Network” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Approximately 30 Acres for $3.2 Million – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: The Forgotten Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in SandRidge Permian Trust for 4,101 shares. Barclays Plc owns 45,302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in the company for 173,300 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,901 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 8 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 22. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 19. As per Thursday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 19 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 17. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Hold” rating by Gabelli on Monday, July 16.

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,018 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 5,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania invested in 0.01% or 635 shares. Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 0.32% or 67,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Da Davidson owns 2,815 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 3,160 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 2,349 shares. Conning has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 4,889 shares stake. De Burlo Incorporated holds 1.37% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 20,450 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 20,225 shares stake. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Golub Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.79% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.40 million activity. HOWARD JOHN L sold $5.52 million worth of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Wednesday, August 22. 1,000 shares were sold by ANDERSON BRIAN P, worth $360,177. Tapia Eric R sold 1,534 shares worth $518,784.

More important recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: W.W. Grainger, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Vuzix, Trupanion, WW Grainger, Greenlight Capital Re, Golden Star Resources, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy WW. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) At $255.3? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 03, 2018.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.58 EPS, up 21.77% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.94 per share. GWW’s profit will be $201.63 million for 19.78 P/E if the $3.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.19 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.56% negative EPS growth.