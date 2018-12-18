Among 8 analysts covering Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Shell Midstream Partners had 9 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 3 with “Hold”. The stock of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 6. As per Thursday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Tuesday, July 10 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 30 with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. See Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) latest ratings:

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Cbiz Inc (CBZ) stake by 1.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc acquired 51,347 shares as Cbiz Inc (CBZ)’s stock declined 17.24%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 2.96 million shares with $68.64M value, up from 2.91M last quarter. Cbiz Inc now has $1.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 72,647 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 31.87% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Mb Financial Inc New (NASDAQ:MBFI) stake by 1.34 million shares to 961,615 valued at $44.34M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) stake by 80,590 shares and now owns 387,130 shares. Bwx Technologies Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CBZ shares while 38 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.78 million shares or 0.42% more from 47.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Sei has 16,604 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 48,649 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 3.75M shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial holds 14,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 242,557 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 74,682 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 78,949 shares. First Manhattan owns 0.2% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 1.58 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 100,877 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 2,478 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.01% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 215,397 shares. 510,730 are held by Fenimore Asset.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $2.75 million activity. 35,841 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) shares with value of $853,312 were sold by SPURIO CHRIS. The insider GLEESPEN MICHAEL W sold 27,000 shares worth $632,332. GROVE WARE H sold $237,500 worth of stock. WEIR DONALD V sold $237,747 worth of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) on Friday, August 31.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. The firm owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. It has a 13.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St.

