Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.25, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 28 funds increased and started new positions, while 16 sold and decreased their positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund. The funds in our database now have: 5.98 million shares, up from 5.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 18 New Position: 10.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 94.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 27,250 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock declined 5.39%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 56,214 shares with $3.56 million value, up from 28,964 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $54.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 3.13M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 262,459 shares traded or 61.90% up from the average. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) has declined 16.72% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.72% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $471.05 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund for 627,303 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 23,909 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nine Masts Capital Ltd has 0.15% invested in the company for 43,800 shares. The Florida-based Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has invested 0.15% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 191,615 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 12,139 shares to 111,964 valued at $10.45M in 2018Q3. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 22,272 shares and now owns 47,340 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 13 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Argus Research. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 17. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 23. As per Thursday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, October 29 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold” on Monday, October 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 30 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gould Asset Management Llc Ca owns 4,150 shares. Petrus Communications Lta owns 86,968 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.16% or 4,665 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 362,170 shares. Advent Capital Mgmt De owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 118,244 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 0.71% or 13,449 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 199,906 shares. 75,795 are held by Leavell Investment Management Inc. 1.18 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. 158,578 are held by Utah Retirement. St Johns Inv Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 1,580 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 254,055 shares.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $12.09 million activity. $7.89M worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was sold by HICKEY DENNIS J on Tuesday, August 14. On Tuesday, September 11 JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold $68,060 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 1,015 shares. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.11M was sold by Shotts Philip G.. 19,500 Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares with value of $1.28 million were sold by Marsili Daniel B. Deoras Mukul sold 11,334 shares worth $737,863. The insider MOISON FRANCK J sold $978,572.