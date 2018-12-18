Castine Capital Management Has Cut United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Holding; Portalplayer Has 1.21 Sentiment

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) stake by 19.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 124,204 shares as United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK)’s stock declined 9.82%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 500,796 shares with $8.43 million value, down from 625,000 last quarter. United Finl Bancorp Inc New now has $763.14M valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 69,721 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 12.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 15/03/2018 – AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS

Portalplayer Inc (PLAY) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 119 funds started new or increased holdings, while 98 sold and trimmed stock positions in Portalplayer Inc. The funds in our database reported: 39.32 million shares, up from 38.25 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Portalplayer Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 72 Increased: 60 New Position: 59.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 596,026 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) has declined 4.49% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 15.18 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Fed Play Santa Claus for Wall Street? ETFs in Focus – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Red Hat Favors Short Play off Post-Market Earnings Moves – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “One Directionâ€™s Liam Payne Plays Free Concert in VR This Wednesday (EXCLUSIVE) – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. holds 7.52% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for 142,200 shares. Litespeed Management L.L.C. owns 60,000 shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has 3.59% invested in the company for 654,005 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 2.82% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 163,754 shares.

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $15.19M for 12.56 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 25, 2018 – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Financial Bancorp declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) CEO Bill Crawford on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Announces Dates for Q2 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Announces Dates for Q3 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UBNK shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 33.06 million shares or 1.71% more from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.