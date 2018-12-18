Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,286 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.28 million, up from 49,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $124.27. About 5.36M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) by 4.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 22,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 444,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.63 million, down from 467,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3.46 million shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 25.59% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial to “Buy” on Monday, July 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 25. Tigress Financial upgraded the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, March 16 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Seaport Global. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Monday, January 8 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 24 with “Buy”. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. Johnson Denise C sold $5.40M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc holds 0.08% or 4,200 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 566 shares. 26,213 are owned by Mariner Limited Com. Fernwood Investment Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Koshinski Asset holds 25,755 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Llc invested in 4,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 27,200 shares. Jones Fin Lllp accumulated 0% or 3,715 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership owns 7,106 shares. Nomura invested in 110,549 shares. Regions Fin invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hamel invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Of Vermont owns 0.21% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 16,301 shares. Van Strum And Towne holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,309 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj Selec (DVY) by 4,306 shares to 405,518 shares, valued at $40.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling (NYSE:DAR) by 61,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,882 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.58 million activity. Stewart Michael G had sold 12,400 shares worth $175,212. Aldag Edward K JR sold 43,065 shares worth $722,631. Hanna James Kevin sold $222,600 worth of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on Friday, August 17.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. MPW’s profit will be $113.17 million for 13.15 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MPW shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 268.19 million shares or 1.30% less from 271.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James And stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Coldstream Capital owns 69,670 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 144,110 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Schnieders Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 215,193 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,134 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 4.89 million shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.35% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 4.36 million shares. Fort Lp owns 2,571 shares. Campbell And Company Adviser, Maryland-based fund reported 13,653 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 0.08% or 20,601 shares. 37,979 are held by Advsr Asset. Stifel Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 96,587 shares. First Personal Fin Services has invested 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Among 14 analysts covering Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Medical Properties Trust had 38 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MPW in report on Monday, November 9 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of MPW in report on Friday, December 16 to “Underweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on Sunday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Underperform” on Thursday, May 31. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by SunTrust. The stock of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 24. The company was maintained on Monday, August 28 by Jefferies.

