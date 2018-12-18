Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp (PKOH) by 2.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 13,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 659,850 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.31 million, up from 646,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 5,832 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 23.49% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 86c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKOH); 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.55-Adj EPS $3.75; 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD NAMES EDWARD F. CRAWFORD PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q EPS 78c; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 4Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 82C; 27/04/2018 – ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.46 (NOT $2.30) WAS UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BY NEW U.S. TAX ACT; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARKOHIO ACHIEVES REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS IN 2017

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) by 1.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 1,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 108,847 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.54M, up from 107,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cavco Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 24,531 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 0.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.31% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. had 6 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, May 10 with “Hold”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of PKOH in report on Wednesday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, September 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PKOH in report on Friday, September 15 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 30 the stock rating was initiated by Sidoti with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.92, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold PKOH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Ser Com Ma accumulated 36,420 shares. Parametric Port Ltd has 23,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% or 8,967 shares in its portfolio. 384,290 are held by Vanguard Gru. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 88,151 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 5,966 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Euclidean Tech Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 51,435 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Weber Alan W has invested 0.83% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Blair William And Il owns 140,786 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd stated it has 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). 164,688 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. First Advsr LP holds 13,248 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 5,875 shares to 50,832 shares, valued at $39.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,617 shares, and cut its stake in Platform Specialty Prods Cor (NYSE:PAH).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.26 million activity. CRAWFORD MATTHEW V also sold $66,800 worth of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) shares. CRAWFORD EDWARD F sold $1.96 million worth of stock.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $828.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,155 shares to 7,162 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. by 77,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,853 shares, and cut its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.88 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Lott Charles E, worth $489,200. Shares for $2.82M were sold by STEGMAYER JOSEPH H.

Among 2 analysts covering Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cavco Industries had 2 analyst reports since September 7, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti on Wednesday, September 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.54, from 2.49 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 21 investors sold CVCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 17.39% less from 9.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Arizona State Retirement invested in 12,365 shares. Sg Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,511 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 6,657 shares. Miles Cap invested in 1,606 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Lc accumulated 0.22% or 3,200 shares. Growth Management LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 5,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 45,952 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 5,152 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 5,363 shares. 4 are held by Qs Limited Liability. Moreover, Voya Inv Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 3,493 shares.