Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 1.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 3,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,065 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.72 million, up from 324,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 181,788 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 14.33% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.33% the S&P500.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 590,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.07 million, up from 679,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 858,190 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 592.21% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 592.21% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 53,942 shares to 275,269 shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 38,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,944 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Retirees: 3 Income Stocks for Your 2019 TFSA Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “This Is the Top Dividend Stock TFSA Investors Should Buy for 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 3 Top Stocks at 52-Week Lows With Attractive Dividends – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Ranking the Top 3 Canadian Banks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Canadian Banks: Top Trends to Watch – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

