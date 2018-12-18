American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.47 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.61. About 3.60M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 5.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,359 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.90 million, down from 42,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.57. About 3.55 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 6, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, January 25. As per Friday, June 16, the company rating was upgraded by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 20 by SunTrust. On Tuesday, November 8 the stock rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird downgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Friday, October 20 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Sunday, August 13. Credit Suisse maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Wednesday, February 28. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $129 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, October 27. Raymond James initiated the stock with “Strong-Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock reported 52.11 million shares. 113,324 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 66,181 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.12% stake. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 97,233 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hemenway Tru Limited owns 82,536 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Webster Bankshares N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,390 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd has 24,553 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lederer Counsel Ca holds 1.35% or 17,910 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd reported 210,668 shares. Martin Invest Mgmt Llc has 2.62% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 109,212 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 538,441 shares. Essex Fincl Incorporated owns 26,681 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 40,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.06% or 74,893 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.19% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Lc invested in 11,231 shares. 7,021 are owned by Johnson Invest Counsel. Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 1,845 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,324 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 4,720 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 529,142 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.38% or 7,460 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shelton Mgmt reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ledyard Fincl Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 22,677 shares. Capital Research Global Investors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.39M shares. Utah Retirement System owns 0.48% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 91,422 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 20 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 19 report. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26500 target in Friday, June 15 report. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Positive” rating in Wednesday, October 7 report. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, October 14. Atlantic Securities has “Overweight” rating and $97 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 20 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 17 by Argus Research. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 15. The company was maintained on Monday, September 21 by S&P Research.