Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 212.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 636,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 936,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $83.78M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About 2.76 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,093 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.60M, up from 98,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 16.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Korea Investment has 3.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.49 million shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 1.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,070 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Lc has 1.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.38 million shares. Community Financial Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,109 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 2.84% or 302,541 shares. 3,888 were accumulated by Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 27,973 were accumulated by Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co. Cohen Capital holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,408 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc stated it has 3.26M shares. Connors Investor Svcs has 110,443 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Primecap Ca invested in 855,100 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fundx Investment Gp Lc stated it has 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 49,086 are held by Cadinha & Company Limited Liability Corp. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP holds 52,000 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, December 23. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Hold” on Tuesday, December 19. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, April 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, December 13 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, September 17 by S&P Research. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, January 27 report. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, January 27. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $162 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, October 28 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Hilliard Lyons to “Buy” on Monday, February 5.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $923.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,385 shares to 101,109 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,711 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 30 by BTIG Research. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 1 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, December 17. As per Tuesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, May 25. On Friday, July 15 the stock rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, January 5. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Inv Group holds 0.04% or 274,357 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,174 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.08% or 11,938 shares. Assetmark accumulated 6,222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc owns 34,472 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 6,120 are held by Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. 7,501 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Limited Liability. 10 reported 23,962 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lau Assocs Lc invested in 0.16% or 3,100 shares. Wagner Bowman Management has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,204 shares. Financial Architects stated it has 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Secor Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 57,314 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 235,283 shares.

