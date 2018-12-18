Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 12.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 24,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 228,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.71 million, up from 203,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 3.21M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 0.84% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value; 25/04/2018 – A Healthier Viacom Makes a CBS Deal Trickier — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 02/04/2018 – LA Times: CBS expected to make low-ball bid for Viacom; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: ON TRACK FOR NEW ONLINE SERVICE LATER THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video); 08/03/2018 – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Ru-Veals” Guest Judges for Highly Anticipated Season 10 Premiering Thursday, March 22 at 8:00 PM

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 13.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 6,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.20 million, down from 51,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $151.54. About 173,857 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 20.92% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR; 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA

Among 18 analysts covering Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caci International Inc had 75 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 20 by Jefferies. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 2 report. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) earned “Hold” rating by BB&T Capital on Wednesday, December 9. Cowen & Co upgraded CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) on Monday, June 12 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) earned “Buy” rating by Noble Financial on Friday, November 3. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, October 18. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. Noble Financial downgraded the shares of CACI in report on Friday, February 2 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 15 investors sold CACI shares while 108 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 21.36 million shares or 0.07% less from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 3.56M shares. 71,787 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Bessemer has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Natixis holds 1,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management owns 5,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Macquarie has invested 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 3,921 are owned by Boston Prns. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1,475 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 208,420 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,024 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd reported 2,486 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Schwab Charles Management Inc holds 0.02% or 150,403 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $389.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 73,843 shares to 132,969 shares, valued at $9.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 40,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.10 million activity. 500 shares were sold by Johnson Gregory G, worth $94,500 on Monday, August 20. Shares for $962,500 were sold by MUTRYN THOMAS A on Tuesday, August 21. Wallace William S sold 90 shares worth $16,281.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 13.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $2 per share. CACI’s profit will be $56.16M for 16.76 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.10% negative EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $430.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 4,980 shares to 98,380 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,550 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Among 41 analysts covering Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 29 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Viacom Inc. had 146 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Barrington Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of VIAB in report on Monday, May 2 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, September 11. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of VIAB in report on Monday, November 23 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, August 11 to “Hold”. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of VIAB in report on Tuesday, September 5 to “Market Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $62 target in Friday, August 7 report. As per Friday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $37 target in Thursday, September 20 report.