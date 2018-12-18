Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,824 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.34M, up from 308,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 809,989 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (VGR) by 25.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 79,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 397,120 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.47 million, up from 317,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 1.14M shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 48.05% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR)

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,148 shares to 106,669 shares, valued at $24.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 621,442 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $78.60 million activity. $4.37M worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) was sold by WILSON JULIE M on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $14.38M was sold by ILLIG CLIFFORD W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Corporation In reported 0.01% stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 31,227 shares. National Pension Service reported 317,193 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 3,492 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 1.19M shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Rockland Com holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 162,186 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Scharf Invs Limited Liability Com owns 902,713 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bridges Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 130,855 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Veritas Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 5.73% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.77, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold VGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 67.25 million shares or 4.88% more from 64.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 3,907 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Trust holds 0% or 618 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 432,226 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 15,347 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.02% stake. North Star Inv holds 32,916 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0% or 2,051 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.03% or 36,700 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Inv Limited Liability Company reported 56,228 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability accumulated 17,313 shares. Creative Planning owns 93,038 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 16,311 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 93,558 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $39.46 million activity. 400,000 Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) shares with value of $5.53M were sold by LEBOW BENNETT S.

Park Circle Co, which manages about $159.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,850 shares to 66,150 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.