Chainium (CHX) hits new $0.00981852000000001 price after 8.19% step up for a day

It was good day for Chainium (CHX), as it jumped by $0.00981852000000001 or 8.19%, touching $0.12975848. Cryptocoin Experts believe that Chainium (CHX) is looking for the $0.142734328 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.346912871855498. The highest price was $0.12975848 and lowest of $0.11811102 for December 17-18. The open was $0.11993996. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, Chainium (CHX) tokens went up 58.03% from $0.08211 for coin. For 100 days CHX is up 859.75% from $0.01352. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Chainium (CHX) has 168.96M coins mined with the market cap $21.92M. It has 168.96 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/03/2018. The Crypto CHX has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website.

The Chainium (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform.