Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 36.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 3,500 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 6,050 shares with $12.12M value, down from 9,550 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $747.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1528.42. About 5.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 1.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 49,160 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock declined 9.86%. The Chieftain Capital Management Inc holds 2.75M shares with $158.16M value, down from 2.80M last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $17.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 3.97 million shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value; 14/05/2018 – CBS CEO Wants Viacom Deal on His Terms (Video); 21/04/2018 – IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS’ `FACE THE NATION’; 04/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 17/05/2018 – CBS Board Of Directors Declares Dividend To Protect And Give Voting Power To Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – Amendment of CBS Bylaws Comes Ahead of Court Hearing in Delaware; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/04/2018 – CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM TO VALUE CO BELOW VALUE: CNBC/RTRS; 12/04/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, July 27. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 27. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $2075 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2000 target in Friday, October 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 69.73 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks gain strongly after blue Monday – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Stock Continues Its Dominance – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan sticks with Costco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. CBS had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CBS in report on Monday, October 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. UBS downgraded the shares of CBS in report on Tuesday, September 11 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, August 7. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBS News settles suit filed by Rose colleagues – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Boeing, CBS, Oracle, Target: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 18 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “CBS Corp. (CBS) determined there are grounds to terminate for cause former Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Top 10 Shows on Netflix, and Why It Matters to Investors – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-CBS CEO Les Moonves Denied $120 Million Severance – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 33.91% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CBS’s profit will be $576.45 million for 7.46 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.19% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.99 million activity.